DK Metcalf's recent trade request has sent the Los Angeles Chargers fans into a frenzy. They're one of the most likely teams to acquire the wide receiver, after the 2024 season, when the Chargers struggled to give weapons for Justin Herbert to pass the ball.

Metcalf is available for a trade, and the Seattle Seahawks confirmed that they're considering offers for the wide receiver. However, Colin Cowherd does not think the Chargers will complete a deal.

On his 'Herd with Colin Cowherd' show, he argued about Metcalf's high number of penalties since joining the NFL in 2019. Cowherd also pointed to a tendency of Jim Harbaugh's teams, which usually do not rely on a dominant wide receiver.

“If you go look at Jim Harbaugh's career, he doesn't have dominant number-one receivers. Jim Harbaugh has coached in six either conference championships in college or conference championships in the NFL. Who's his dominant number-one receiver? That's not who he is. So, I don't think this is a fit for the Chargers. I really don't. It's not that I don't like DK Metcalf, but he's the most penalized receiver since he entered the league, and he doesn't get enough first downs.”

The Athletic insider Dianna Russini is reporting that the asking price for the wide receiver is a first- and a third-round pick. The deal would be similar to what the Philadelphia Eagles received for wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Personal relations could help Metcalf land with the Los Angeles Chargers

The current wide receivers coach for the Chargers is Sanjay Lal, who has worked with the Seahawks in 2020 and 2022-23. He is known to be close to the wide receiver, working with him during the offseason in California.

Los Angeles also has a high need. They successfully drafted Ladd McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was the only receiver to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in the previous season.

There was a clear concern for the supporting cast given to Justin Herbert: playing in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs obliges you to have a strong roster to put yourself in a position to compete. Even though Los Angeles made the playoffs, there's still a long way to go before becoming a contender in the AFC.

Adding Metcalf, a young receiver with proven quality, could represent a big step toward the goal of fighting the Chiefs in the AFC West.

