"He has trust issues" - Colin Cowherd slams Aaron Rodgers for skipping Packers practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend the team’s voluntary offseason program this year.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rodgers is expected to skip the voluntary meetings and workouts ahead of June's mandatory minicamp, which begins on May 23rd. Rodgers is expected to be at Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp in June, but nothing else.

Colin Cowherd spoke about Rodgers skipping practice on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He said that the Packers quarterback has trust issues because of which he is skipping these events.

“If they want to believe that [Aaron doesn’t need any practice at this time of year] that's like saying, you know, at this point, I don't need to do any prep for my show. You know, I just you know, I know when I'm ready. If you want to believe that. Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Brees, Manning to the last day, didn't believe that. Aaron has shifted to the summer and spring of Aaron. That's what's happening..Here's a guy last year. We know he doesn't work with young receivers. We know he has trust issues that got a young receiver last year [that] he threw four catches all year. “

The Packers will begin OTAs on May 23, with six different one- or two-day sessions running through mid-June. Their mandatory minicamp, meanwhile, is scheduled for June 7-9, just over a month before the expected start of training camp.

This is quite alarming since the Packers' receiving group will look totally different this season. They've lost Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown. this off-season. They've drafted in a few wide receivers such as Christian Watson in the second-round and also signed Sammy Watkins.

Aaron Rodgers signed a record-breaking deal in the off-season

Aaron Rodgers

During the off-season, Aaron Rodgers signed a record-breaking three-year deal that will pay him $150 million, which is essentially a two-year, $124 million extension.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is three years, $150 million - but that’s including this year that he already had. So in actuality, it’s really a two-year, $124 million extension. Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is three years, $150 million - but that’s including this year that he already had. So in actuality, it’s really a two-year, $124 million extension.

There was a chance that Rodgers could have retired this off-season or potentially forced a trade out of Green Bay. Instead, he and the Packers were able to hammer out a lucrative extension that should make him retire a Packer.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR All talk of Aaron Rodgers potentially retiring has quickly fizzled away…



The options now appear to be he goes back to the Packers or he’s traded to the Broncos. All talk of Aaron Rodgers potentially retiring has quickly fizzled away…The options now appear to be he goes back to the Packers or he’s traded to the Broncos.

Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs the last two seasons and has played lights out in the regular season. With a deal like this, he has to elevate his game and make it back to the Super Bowl like he did over 10 years ago.

In his 18-year career, Rodgers has only been to the Super Bowl once, depsite winning multiple MVPs.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat