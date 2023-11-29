Colin Cowherd sounds alarm for Aaron Rodgers' return from Achilles injury for Jets practice

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon during the Jets' season opener in week 1 on September 11. Following the injury, Rodgers was placed on injured reserve.

During his recovery, Rodgers made it clear that he planned on and was going to return again this season. While many didn't take him too seriously, it became more believable over time.

Today, the Jets announced that they designated Rodgers to return from the injured reserve list, opening up the 21-day window to elevate him to the active roster.

Following the quick recovery, sports radio host Colin Cowherd sounded off on Rodgers' potential decision to return from the injury. He doesn't think Rodgers will return despite the news and thinks it would be a mistake if he did.

"I think it would be a gigantic mistake for Aaron Rodgers to play. I do not believe Aaron Rodgers is going to play. I don't think he'd be ready behind this wobbly offensive line to play. I think it could be a career ender if he gets hurt again."

"He's now what 39-40 had an Achilles surgery. This is a horrible decision. I wish him well. But I've said this before, Aaron Rodgers is not going to matter at an elite level in the NFL again, there's younger quarterbacks, they're better."

Why Aaron Rodgers shouldn't return this season

Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon 80 days ago. Although he has had a very speedy recovery, it isn't the smartest idea to return from the injury so quickly.

At age 39, Rodgers has to think about his long-term health post-football. While he is trying to help his team win a Super Bowl, the risk outweighs the reward, more so when coming back from a major injury so quickly. He could trigger his Achilles or his other one and run the risk of re-injuring the Achilles.

The New York Jets are currently 4-7 and are riding a four-game losing streak. There's no momentum on the Jets' side. With the Miami Dolphins leading the division with an 8-3 record, it's a long shot for the Jets to win the division. With such a competitive AFC conference, it would be a stretch for them to make the postseason.

