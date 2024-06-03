  • NFL
  • Colin Cowherd sounds alarm for Tua Tagovailoa looking "noticeably thin" during Dolphins event

Colin Cowherd sounds alarm for Tua Tagovailoa looking "noticeably thin" during Dolphins event

By Santosh Kumar
Modified Jun 03, 2024 20:08 GMT
Colin Cowherd sounds alarm for Tua Tagovailoa looking &quot;noticeably thin&quot; during Dolphins event
Colin Cowherd sounds alarm for Tua Tagovailoa looking "noticeably thin" during Dolphins event

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went viral few days back with his new clean shave look. Fans were shocked by how particularly lean he was during the meet-and-greet event at Macy's in Aventura.

Colin Cowherd has his concerns for the Dolphins QB. Speaking on Fox Sports' "The Herd," he raised alarm for Tagovailoa.

"This is a pocket quarterback. It is a little alarming. He looked really, really thin... Not only do aesthetics matter, it worries me."

Cowherd drew examples from Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, the Manning brothers, John Elway and said that physical attributes matter in the NFL to be a great quarterback.

also-read-trending Trending
"There's never been a great skinny quarterback in league history... I like my quarterbacks like my furniture. Big and hard to move."

Cowherd added:

"So Tua is not a hyper-athletic quarterback who wants to get faster. He's not really that mobile. He's not big. He doesn't have a power arm... Phillip rivers to me. That's the perfect QB body 6'5 230 lbs."

Tua Tagovailoa has a history of injury concerns. The Dolphins QB suffered three concussions during the 2022 season and missed gametime. Tagovailioa mentioned last year that he considered retirement due to the concussions. Taking judo classes helped Tua play out the 2023 season without getting injured.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins expected to agree on contract extension later this summer

Tua Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will hit the open market in 2025. Dianna Russini of the Athletic reported that the Dolphins and Tagovailoa will be expected to get a new contract done 'later this summer.' His market value is projected at $49.6 million AAV, according to Spotrac.

Tua is coming off his first full season as the starting quarterback. The Dolphins QB threw for 4,624 yards, leading the league in passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, with a passer rating of 101.1.

Tua led the Dolphins to the playoffs, where the he and the team struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round. He threw for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 26-7 humilating loss.

The 2024 season will be a crucial for the Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins expect the QB to take the next leap.

