Colin Cowherd comes up with bizarre theory on Aaron Rodgers' attack on media inaccuracy

Aaron Rodgers is never far from the headlines. From his vaccination status to his personal thoughts on everything COVID, he has been a polarizing figure this season.

So much is his disdain for COVID protocols that a rumor surfaced that should the Packers make it to the NFL's ultimate game of the season, the 38-year-old quarterback was going to boycott it in protest.

Colin Cowherd from Fox Sports' The Herd spoke about the rumor on his podcast, The Colin Cowherd Podcast, and gave an interesting theory as to why the rumor caught wind, to begin with.

“It was almost like someone was trying to set me up to look bad. It was almost like somebody was trying to set Boomer up to look bad,” he said. “Is it possible that somebody in Aaron Rodgers’ camp is trying to create, when the criticism gets hot, a little misinformation campaign which he can use to validate the inaccuracy of the media?”

Given the media's desire to tear Rodgers to shreds on a weekly basis, Cowherd's theory is certainly an interesting one. We'll never learn whether or not it is true, but it does give food for thought when it comes to Green Bay's quarterback. Listen to Cowherd below.

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



has a story that may back that up... Is Aaron Rodgers behind the "Super Bowl boycott" text? @ColinCowherd has a story that may back that up... Is Aaron Rodgers behind the "Super Bowl boycott" text?@ColinCowherd has a story that may back that up... https://t.co/NB0jx3QRwi

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers primed for Super Bowl run

Having put together a good run of form since their opening week loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Packers are now No. 1 in the NFC. That means that should the NFC North team win, they will have home-field advantage for the playoffs at Lambeau Field.

Furthermore, Green Bay are one of the few teams that are getting healthier at this stage of the season. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Za'Darius Smith are all expected to play a part in the postseason, with Bakhtiari playing against the Lions last Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers has had a superb season, throwing for 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions as he led the Packers to a division title and No. 1 seed. It is worth noting that the Packers No. 12 does not have the best record in the postseason, so all eyes will be on him this time around.

Also Read Article Continues below

He will be chasing Super Bowl number two and with his future murky at best, it might be the last time we see him in the green and gold of Green Bay.

Edited by Piyush Bisht