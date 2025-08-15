"David Beckham married a Spice Girl" - Colin Cowherd torches outrage over Taylor Swift cheering for Travis Kelce at Chiefs games

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has attracted its fair share of mixed reactions ever since it began in 2023. While supporters say that the multi-platinum pop superstar's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games has helped to increase the NFL's popularity among women, detractors say it takes attention away from the actual on-field action.

Colin Cowherd, however, has some strong words for them. Reacting to the couple's joint appearance on yesterday's episode of the New Heights podcast, he wondered on Thursday's episode of his FS1 show The Herd why fans were bothered by that relationship but not by other athletes' (from 7:29 in the video):

"I will say I've been a little shocked at how myopic and rigid sports fans have been with this. David Beckham married a Spice Girl (Victoria Beckham). Derek Jeter had celebrity girlfriends. Russell Wilson's married to a singer (Ciara)... Let's be serious here. Celebrities get celebrities. Justin Verlander, didn't he marry Kate Upton, the supermodel?"

Much was discussed in that episode, from how Kelce and Swift first met to her experiences with his elder brother Jason.

Influencer breaks down body language between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in New Heights episode

There has been much adoration for the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift episode, but not much in the way of analysis. Fortunately, one came on Thursday.

Speaking to Extra's Mona Kosar Abdi, Olivia Levin, social media influencer and manager of the swiftiesforeternity Instagram account, began by narrating how she was lucky to be able to listen to the podcast at all.

She had initially booked a flight for exactly the same time the episode was to air, but it had no Wi-Fi. So she switched to a connecting flight earlier in the day, only to be stranded in Philadelphia and miss her connection. Luckily, two fellow Swifties were also there, and they rented a car, enabling her to record the podcast.

Moving on, she said she could "feel the love" between the celebrities throughout the "telling" episode (at 02:55 in the video below):

“They were touching the whole time, the hands intertwined, arms intertwined. When she was having an emotional moment talking about getting her masters back, he kissed her on the forehead. They seemed so supportive of one another.”

As of Thursday, the episode has over 13 million viewers on YouTube.

