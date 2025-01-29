The New York Jets are entering a new era in 2025. Led by the all-new tandem of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, they are looking to end what is presently the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports and a nine-year streak of consecutive losing records.

However, there are many skeptics about this era, like veteran sportscaster Colin Cowherd. Speaking on his FS1 show The Herd on Tuesday, he said (portion starts at 02:23 in the video below):

"Don't love the staff I'm seeing put together so far. It may work. The players like him... So what does that mean? I don't trust this organization upstairs. Aaron Glenn is fine. I think it's actually a good roster. He's kind of tap dancing, walking on eggshells around the Aaron Rodgers thing, I can't give it better than a C."

Andrew Hawkins gets candid about Aaron Glenn's relationship with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

One of the most pressing issues Aaron Glenn has to face is the future of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets' primary quarterback who has been the subject of speculation regarding his future. There are a good number of people who believe that a parting of ways is imminent, and another of them is former wide receiver Andrew Hawkins.

Speaking on NFL on ESPN, he described the new head coach as someone with a rather strong sense of self-worth - not the type to accede to his player's demands very easily:

“I don’t think he’ll be willing to fail by doing what Aaron Rodgers wants. Whether they can work together, that is the big question. But, for me, I just don’t see it as a marriage that lines up the way that Aaron Glenn talked in his (press) conference.”

During his introductory press conference, Glenn had sought to avoid the topic entirely:

"You continue to ask me the same questions, I am going to give you the same answers. We are still in evaluation mode. So, for anybody else, that's gonna ask that, I am going to give you the same answer. So, don't waste your time. Are we clear?"

Rodgers still has one more year left on the contract extension that he signed in 2022. Should he either be released or retire, the Jets will incur a $49-million cap hit from him.

