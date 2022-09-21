Colin Cowherd claims Urban Meyer didn’t watch the NFL before taking Jaguars job

Urban Meyer's time in the NFL was short. However, when he took the job in 2021, it was his first interaction with the league ever. Speaking on the Colin Cowherd Podcast, show host Colin Cowherd revealed that the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach never watched the sport at a professional level before opting to join the team.

"Yeah, it was funny. I talked to Urban Meyer once before he took the NFL job and he told me, he goes, 'I've never watched football on Sundays.' Well, I'm like, 'Urban, you may not want to take that job and make it up on the fly, because it's really, really hard.'"

Brian Christopherson @Husker247BC Urban Meyer enjoying himself on the “Big Noon Kickoff” set in Lincoln: “Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever coached against.” Urban Meyer enjoying himself on the “Big Noon Kickoff” set in Lincoln: “Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever coached against.”

Urban Meyer's brief time with the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

According to SB Nation, the college head coach was officially hired on January 14, 2021. On April 29, 2021, the team drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL Draft. On May 20, 2021, the team signed Tim Tebow, who served as the first major controversial story of the head coach's tenure.

Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner Urban Meyer is not qualified to oversee even a single direct report at this point in his life. He knows football but can’t manage people without it being a liability for the entire organization. Do I think this will prevent him from getting another job? Obviously not lol Urban Meyer is not qualified to oversee even a single direct report at this point in his life. He knows football but can’t manage people without it being a liability for the entire organization. Do I think this will prevent him from getting another job? Obviously not lol

On July 1, the team and the coach were fined for breaching the CBA. On August 17, Tim Tebow was released. About a month later, the Jaguars had a disastrous start to their season as they lost to the Houston Texans 37-21. Over the ensuing weeks, the team slipped to 0-4.

On October 2, a video leaked of the head coach partying at a bar with a young woman. Two days later, Meyer apologized for the scandal. However, in December, he found himself in another scandal as he was reported to have kicked the team's former kicker, Josh Lambo. Finally, on December 16, 2021, the coach was fired in the middle of the night.

His time as a college football head coach was certainly more successful. In 17 years as a head coach, he amassed a spectacular 187-32 record with major schools. He also made a strong name for himself in bowl games, having totaled a 12-3 record across 15 of the big games.

Both his career win percentage and his bowl win percentage are at least .800.

His reputation as a college coach played a fundamental role in him getting signed by an NFL team. However, his story as an NFL coach proves that not every successful college coach is bound to have remote success among the pros.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Colin Cowherd Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far