Colin Cowherd urges Bills to explore giving up two-first round picks in blockbuster Myles Garrett trade

The Buffalo Bills are in win-now mode and at least one NFL personality believes they should treat this off-season as such. Colin Cowherd thinks the five-time AFC East champions should make a play for defensive end Myles Garrett, even if that means giving up some future pieces to your franchise.

On the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," he said on Sunday that Garrett is just that good and that it’s a play that would make sense for Buffalo.

"I would have absolutely no problem," Cowherd said, "about the Bills potentially giving up two first-round selections to acquire Garrett."

Earlier this month, Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, with whom he’s played his entire career. The league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 has been a First-team All-Pro four times.

Cowherd added that Garrett’s one of the few defensive players where you’d make such a sacrifice.

"I think it’s the only defensive player, outside of Aaron Donald that I would give up two," Cowherd said in regards to Garrett.

Garrett has registered double digits for sacks in each of his previous seven seasons, including 14 in both 2023 and 2024.

Garrett could be the Bills’ missing piece

For years, the Bills have been knocking on the door and are arguably the most likely team to knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cowherd’s co-host on the podcast, John Middlekauff said:

"You’re right there on the doorstep," Middlekauff said of the Bills as a Super Bowl team.

"You have played the Chiefs. You’re the only team in the AFC that’s like; they could have beaten them every time they played them. They beat them in the regular season, so you are a player or two away," Middlekauff said.

One of the few areas the Bills weren’t elite in last season was on the defensive side of the ball, especially regarding pressure. They registered 39 team sacks in the regular season, good for 18th in the NFL.

They have made the playoffs on six consecutive occasions, making it to the Divisional Round or the AFC Championship Game in four straight seasons.

In four of their last five playoff appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs have ended their Super Bowl dream. Those last three losses against them were by a single score, including a 32-29 defeat in the conference championship this past season.

