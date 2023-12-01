Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks suffered a 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. The Seahawks are now on a three-game losing streak and have fallen to 6-6 on the season.

Their upcoming games are scheduled against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a great start to the season, the Seahawks are at risk of having a record of 6-8. Unfortunately, last night's loss has made their path to the playoffs much more challenging.

Geno Smith played well against the Cowboys, but analyst Colin Cowherd doesn't think he's the right man for the job. Cowherd recently suggested that Pete Carroll should consider drafting a new quarterback to become a contender.

"Seattle needs to figure out what they are," Cowherd said on his show 'The Herd.' "So, I've always had this feeling with Pete that he doesn't like a quarterback-reliant team. He tends to be a bit old school he wants to run the football. They drafted another running back this year, and he wants the defense to rule the day.

"The problem is Seattle's wide receiver and tight end talent is arguably their best talent, and more and more, Geno Smith’s big season last year looks like a fluke. His completion percentage is way down. His interceptions are up, he's got fewer touchdown passes, even though the receiving corps is actually better.

"What Pete Carroll wants to win with and what he needs to win with feel like he needs an ideological reboot. Go get a quarterback, stop pretending Drew Lock is the answer potentially, or Geno Smith is … Go get a dude. I know Pete historically loves the run game and the defense, but rules have changed. Nobody is winning now with defense."

In 12 games this season, Smith has thrown for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 89.1. In comparison, he finished last season with 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, with a passer rating of 100.9.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension this past offseason, but as Cowherd said, the franchise might need to draft a quarterback soon.

Potential replacements for Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Seahawks have their own first-round pick for next year's draft. As mentioned earlier, they could miss the playoffs, and that would put them in the middle of the draft order.

Some quarterbacks that could be available for them to draft next year:

Jayden Daniels - LSU J.J. McCarthy - Michigan Bo Nix - Oregon

Sportskeeda's NFL mock draft simulator picked J.J. McCarthy as the best possible first-round draft pick for the Seahawks next year. He will be only 21 at the time of the draft, and after learning behind Geno Smith for a year or two, the Michigan quarterback could be the long-term answer for the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks draft J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

