Colin Cowherd believes Kenny Pickett is equally responsible for the Steelers' current struggles on offense as the recently-fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The last straw that contributed to the removal came in last weekend's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

It was a particularly painful loss for head coach Mike Tomlin. Both teams were 6-3 going into the game and a win for either team would have put them one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North, with Baltimore yet to have their bye week. After missing last season's playoffs, it would have put them in a remarkable position to return to the postseason, even possibly as division winners.

Instead, despite their defense just allowing 13 points, they ended up losing the game. And Matt Canada paid with his job. But Colin Cowherd believes that scrutiny should now fall on their young quarterback.

He pointed out that Kenny Pickett is averaging less than a touchdown pass per game this season. He also pointed out that he only has one game in his career where he has thrown multiple touchdown passes. That came earlier this season against a hapless Las Vegas Raiders. That this has happened despite having good players around him should be a cause of concern, according to the commentator.

Colin Cowherd said,

"But in the last 10 games, Kenny Pickett has six touchdown passes, as good as they draft and as brilliantly as they have developed, he's getting worse. Nine of his 22 games as an NFL quarterback, he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass, with excellent wide receivers, and a great young tight end. He's had one of 22 games with multiple touchdown passes."

Colin Cowherd says moving on from Kenny Pickett might prove more painful than firing Matt Canada

Colin Cowherd also said that firing Matt Canada was the easy thing to do. However, moving on from Kenny Pickett will be harder because he played for the University of Pittsburgh and has a local connection to the city and the fanbase.

"You can spot ineffective and highly effective very quickly. Matt Canada didn't help the system. The scheme. Not perfect. But it's the first of two steps. The other one will be much more difficult. Moving off the local kid."

Ultimately, this decision will belong to Mike Tomlin. He fired Matt Canada after noting that even Ben Roethlisberger struggled in his scheme. He also benched Mitch Trubisky when the former Chicago Bears quarterback could not deliver, giving the chance to the current starter. It is safe to say that nobody is safe in Pittsburgh if they do not deliver.