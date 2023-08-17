The expectation was wildly different from the reality Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos faced during the 2022 season. After giving up several draft picks, Broncos fans hoped Wilson would help end the team’s playoff drought. After all, he is an All-Pro quarterback and a Super Bowl champion.

Unfortunately, the Broncos’ postseason miss stretched for one more year after a catastrophic 2022. But Sean Payton’s arrival has their fans wishing for a turnaround. If it doesn’t, sports media personality Colin Cowherd predicts destructive ripple effects for the AFC West squad.

Colin Cowherd paints a doomsday scenario for Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Cowherd shared the three most likely NFL implosions for the 2023 season with Jason McIntyre. He discussed the Broncos first by saying:

“Let's start with Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. This thing, remember, Russell Wilson's major deal doesn't start until next year; he's in the final year of a Seattle contract. And the general manager who pulled the deal off is still in the building. And there's new owners. If this thing goes sideways fast, Sean Payton is not a patient man. And he wants things done his way.”

General manager George Paton and Wilson’s camp agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $245 million 11 days before the 2022 season started. The deal was finalized even if Wilson still had two years left in his four-year, $140 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

The mega deal pressures Wilson to revitalize the team as playoff contenders. They haven’t been to the postseason since Peyton Manning led the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50. Worst yet, everyone invested in the franchise would rather forget the 2022 season.

The Broncos finished with a 5-12 record despite having talented players like Jerry Jeudy, Latavius Murray, Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, and Pat Surtain II. Wilson had one of his worst seasons as an NFL quarterback, and the offense ranked worst in points per game (16.9).

Meanwhile, the team’s struggles led to Nathaniel Hackett’s firing as head coach after 15 regular season games. He is now reunited with Aaron Rodgers as New York Jets offensive coordinator.

Why Cowherd sees Russell Wilson and the Broncos imploding in 2023

Cowherd continued his explanation by saying:

“This thing has the potential [to implode] because, again, Russell Wilson is not your classic pocket passer he has to move to work. The problem with quarterbacks who move... they age fast quickly. As Russell Wilson just aged, and he's never going to move again like he used to. So, this thing is the one that really stands out to me.”

Contrary to Cowherd’s argument, Sean Payton brought a winning acumen to the New Orleans Saints. He brought a Super Bowl title to a franchise dogged by futility before he arrived. The Broncos hope he can deliver the same result while working with Wilson.