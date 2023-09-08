Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs started the season in a disappointing manner as they lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs were without Chris Jones and Travis Kelce and had they played, the Super Bowl champions could have easily won the game.

While the Chiefs' defense did play well without Jones, their wide receivers had a very poor game. After the game, Colin Cowherd talked about the Chiefs' performance, and he highlighted how the Chiefs missed Kelce much more than Jones.

Here's what Cowherd said on his podcast:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When you lose Tyreek Hill, Juju Smith-Schuster, Travis Kelce becomes even more crucial. I mean, how many passes did Toney drop tonight? How many passes did Kansas City dropped tonight?"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"I mean, Travis Kelce would have gotten a dozen 13-14 targets, made 9-10 catches, probably for over 100 yards. So they really missed Travis Kelce tonight, his ball security, his hands, his dependability on big third-down plays and that's not an excuse. That's probably the difference in the ballgame."

"Kelce is that much of a security blanket in key spots like Brady and Gronk. He just is great, great players Edelman, Gronk, how big were they in playoff games, big games on third down or fourth down in the red zone for Tom Brady? Even great players have players they depend on..."

Kadarius Toney had an awful game as he finished with just one reception on five targets for one yard. His drop resulted in a pick-6 for the Lions, and that was the turning point in the game.

Moreover, Skyy Moore, who was projected to have a big game finished with no receptions on three targets. It is believed that Travis Kelce will likely play next week, but if he doesn't, the Chiefs could be in serious trouble.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs need to bounce back in Week 2

Patrick Mahomes: Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

Due to his receivers dropping more than a dozen targets, Patrick Mahomes didn't have a great game. He finished with 21/39 completions for 226 yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception.

This loss will hurt him, and it's expected that Patrick Mahomes will come out firing next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes and the Chiefs will hope that Kelce will be healthy by then, otherwise, the other receivers need to step up their game.

Kadarius Toney, who had a monster game at the Super Bowl, started the season in the worst possible manner. He will hope to get things right in practice, as the franchise has the utmost trust in him to make big players.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Colin Cowherd podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.