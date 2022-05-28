Colin Kaepernick labeled overconfident by NFL analyst as QB reportedly on the verge of NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders this week in an event that has been making the rounds on recent sports shows and podcasts. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s accomplishments on the field have been overshadowed by his protests before kickoff.

Kaepernick knelt during the National Anthem to protest against racial injustices in America. The move was misinterpreted by many fans as a stance against U.S. troops, and when the 49ers decided not to sign him to a new contract, Kaepernick became a free agent that no other team would sign.

Emmanuel Acho was involved in a spirited debate over Kaepernick’s chances of getting signed to the Raiders roster on the FOX show "Speak for Yourself" and had this to say.

“Colin Kaepernick... his life has been much greater than anything he could have accomplished on a football field. His impact has been much greater than anything he could have accomplished on a football field. Colin Kaepernick... his legacy... it resounds not only in America but throughout the world because he was, to some degree, a figurative martyr."

Acho also speculated on what a return to the NFL could mean for Kaepernick's message.

"Yeah. But you can't be a martyr if you don't die. So Colin Kaepernick can't be a martyr if his NFL career does not die. So the reason that Colin Kaepernick, his legacy, is so great, amongst other reasons, is because he had to sacrifice his NFL career for a greater good. But what happens if he no longer sacrifices his NFL career? Now his legacy is diluted because he didn't actually have to give up the greatest sacrifice, being his career.”

Colin Kaepernick could find a back-up spot behind Derek Carr with a package of plays designed for his skill set

But in a league where so many players with serious behavior issues off the field receive second and third chances, Kaepernick has been shut out of the NFL for making an important stand. And year after year, Kaepernick has worked to find a way back in.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7



I'm hoping that my story may help to empower readers to better navigate the obstacles they may face.



Preorder at Honored to share that on 3/7/23 @KaepernickPub @Scholastic will publish my graphic novel memoir, CHANGE THE GAME, abt my high school years.I'm hoping that my story may help to empower readers to better navigate the obstacles they may face.Preorder at KaepernickPublishing.com Honored to share that on 3/7/23 @KaepernickPub & @Scholastic will publish my graphic novel memoir, CHANGE THE GAME, abt my high school years.I'm hoping that my story may help to empower readers to better navigate the obstacles they may face.Preorder at KaepernickPublishing.com https://t.co/aVrgofgr5f

Earlier in the offseason, it was rumored Kap would sign with the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders did lose Blake Bortles to the Atlanta Falcons and are in the market for a back up behind Derek Carr. As of this writing, no contract has been signed.

