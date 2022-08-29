"Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m so grateful that he is by our side" - Colin Kaepernick and girlfriend Nessa Diab announce birth of their first child

Colin Kaepernick has had a troubling few years thanks to his protests against police brutality and constitutionalized racism in the United States. Ever since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback decided to take a knee as a sign of protest against the same, there's been little to no coverage about the star apart from his polarizing stature.

But finally, there is some news that everyone will rejoice. Kaepernick's longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab announced that the couple are now proud parents. Diab took to Instagram to share her joy and even shared how the whole experience has been life-changing for her thus far:

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today... I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!... Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family."

The radio personality also took time out to mention just how supportive the former 49ers quarterback has been throughout the entire process:

"Colin is the most amazing dad. And I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Colin Kaepernick's NFL return likely thrawted due to Nessa Diab's questionable tweet

It's no secret that Colin Kaepernick has been pushing for a return to the NFL ever since he was released by the 49ers. And going by reports, the closest he ever came was back in 2017 when the Baltimore Ravens were interested in signing the QB.

But girlfriend Nessa Diab's post taking a dig at legendary Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis likely killed the deal.

Diab tweeted an image featuring Lewis that made reference to the 2012 movie 'Django Unchained'.

A report by ESPN suggested that a deal was close and was supported by then Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh but was met with "resistance" from Bisciotti.

Since then, Kaepernick has held multiple practices featuring some of the league's top talents to no avail. The quarterback even put on a throwing clinic during the Michigan Wolverine's spring game held a couple of months back, which was attended by NFL scouts.

As the days pass, the likelihood of Kaepernick ever getting another chance in the NFL get slimmer. Now knocking on the door of 35, doubts have been raised about the quarterback's fitness. He will likely keep pushing for a comeback, though, as he has earlier stated that he's never felt more ready to take to the gridiron.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar