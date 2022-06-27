Colin Kaepernick's agent had some strong words for NFL legend Warren Sapp's comments on former QB's Raiders workout

The fallout from Colin Kaepernick's tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders continues. This time it's Hall of Famer Warren Sapp who has been sharing his views. Kaepernick's agent Jeff Nalley is far from impressed.

Speaking on VLAD TV, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle had the following to say about Kaepernick's workout from last month:

"I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of the worst workouts ever."

Sapp did not elaborate on where he had heard this information, or from whom he had heard it from, but that didn't stop him from casually throwing the claim out there.

He continued:

"I'm wondering how the hell this happened and a tape didn’t get out."

Very little information has been revealed about Kaepernick's time with the Raiders, so Sapp's hot take was never going to go uncontested. According to Pro Football Talk a rebuttal was quickly provided by Nalley, who countered:

"I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach. I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team."

Warren Sapp's controversial career after football

Warren Sapp left the NFL in 2008, with his place in Canton already secured following a glittering thirteen-year career. His life since has been slightly more problematic for the four-time All-Pro. He immediately made the jump across to TV and was hired as an analyst for Showtime and the NFL Network. He held the latter position until 2015, but it was far from plain sailing for Sapp.

The Hall of Famer was arrested in 2010, on suspicion of domestic battery, and although the charges were later dropped, it was a sign of things to come. At the same time, Sapp also had financial issues, and the IRS was deducting 70% of his $45,000 month paycheck from the NFL Network.

In 2012 he would eventually file for bankruptcy, as he was unable to get his finances in order. Three years later, he was under police investigation, on this occasion, for soliciting prostitutes and assault. Once again, the charges were dropped, but it was the final straw for his employers, who subsequently terminated his employment shortly after news of his arrest broke.

Some believe Sapp's comments regarding Kaepernick and other recent quotes relating to the NFL are an attempt by Sapp to resurrect his faltering TV career. Time will tell if he is successful or not.

