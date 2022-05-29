Mike Florio reveals how Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend potentially cost him Ravens starting job

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, television and radio personality Nessa, possibly cost the quarterback a starting job with the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said that the Ravens were thinking about bringing him in, but Nessa posted a meme portraying Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti as a slave owner while Hall of Fame linebacker and Ravens legend Ray Lewis portrayed as a slave.

Here's what he said:

"They were thinking about bringing him in. This was pre-Lamar Jackson. This was the first year that Colin Kaepernick was available as a free agent. His girlfriend posted a meme on social media comparing Steve Bisciotti and Ray Lewis to two of the characters, I think from Django Unchained, characterizing Ray Lewis as the slave and Steve Bisciotti as the slave owner.”

Florio continued on to say that Lewis went on the show Inside the NFL to vouch for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback but Nessa put out the meme while Lewis and Bisciotti were trying to get him signed:

"Ray Lewis eventually went on Inside the NFL to say... we're talking about giving this kid an opportunity to get back in the NFL. Look, this is what I wanted to share with people. I've been fighting for this kid behind the scenes. I've never been against him."

He went on:

"But then his girl goes out and puts out this racist gesture and doesn't know we're in the back office about trying to get this guy signed, Steve Bisciotti, he said it himself. How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick.”

Florio concluded his point:

"So, whatever she posted made Lewis look bad at a time when Lewis claims he was working hard behind the scenes to get him a shot. They pulled the plug on it, because whatever his girlfriend did, now, you can make a separate argument as to why anything his girlfriend does should be held against him. It's not like they're married. right?"

Kaepernick and His Tryout with the Raiders

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

Kaepernick was given a tryout by the Las Vegas Raiders to compete for a backup role. Derek Carr is entrenched as the franchise quarterback for Las Vegas going into the 2022 NFL season.

The former San Francisco 49er was last seen in the NFL back in the 2016 season with the 49ers, starting 11 games for the team. Though the quarterback has been out of the league for a long time now, there is a feeling he might be about to make a return as a backup.

The overall feeling regarding the workout was positive, however, the Raiders have not made an offer to the quarterback yet.

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was positive, but there is no deal imminent at this time, via @JFowlerESPN Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was positive, but there is no deal imminent at this time, via @JFowlerESPN.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

We’ll see if the 34-year-old gets another opportunity to play in the NFL this offseason, whether it be with the Raiders or with another franchise.

