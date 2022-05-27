"This feels now like Usain Bolt training with every soccer team" - Colin Kaepernick's rumored NFL return with Raiders has Redditors joking

Free agent Colin Kaepernick has finally got some encouragement in achieving his dream of returning to the NFL. News dropped yesterday that the Las Vegas Raiders were the first franchise to give the 34-year-old a call. The initial stage for his return, a workout with an NFL team.

Many were thrilled with the news, thinking that after six long years, Kaepernick deserved his chance, while others were not so excited. NFL fans flooded Reddit to give their thoughts on the news, with one fan likening the quarterback's workout to Usain Bolt's attempt at a soccer tryout.

The fan said:

"This feels now like Usain Bolt training with every soccer team."

One user commented that there it was no accident that the quarterback got a workout on the same day Jon Gruden was in court with the NFL.

Another fan said that if a player misses a year or two, it is bad, but Kaepernick has missed six and that's longer than most careers.

One user posted that on Madden, the 34-year-old is still rated 81 so he must be good.

Another Reddit user said it was just the Tim Tebow situation again, but with more politics and race involved.

This user stated that the situation will blow up in the Raiders' faces if they do not sign the quarterback.

A Reddit user joked that the Derek Carr trade rumors are about to come back.

A Seattle Seahawks fan was happy that their franchise was not linked to the quarterback anymore.

Another fan posted that they don't understand the move at all and that the Raiders must be desperate for a back up.

One fan said it would be some serious trolling from the Raiders if they signed the quarterback simply to kneel out games.

Colin Kaepernick's Raiders workout went well

By all accounts, the quarterback's workout with the Raiders went as well as it could have, with Kaepernick said to have impressed everyone in attendance.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders : Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open…

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, head coach Josh McDaniel and general manager Dave Ziegler were watching closely.

While there is no guarantee that the quarterback will get a roster spot, it is a good sign that at least one team is willing to give the 34-year-old a chance. The fact that the workout went well is encouraging, as he is putting his best foot forward in an attempt to get back into the NFL.

Whether or not this actually happens for the quarterback, it does feel like things are moving in a direction that he has longed for since being out of the league since 2016.

