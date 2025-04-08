Colston Loveland finds his way to AFC South in Mel Kiper’s new mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts need offensive playmakers in the worst way and may address that in the upcoming NFL draft. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper expects the Colts to select Colston Loveland out of Michigan with the 11th overall pick on April 24 in Green Bay.

“Indy has to get more playmakers in its offense. Loveland has the seam-stretching ability to make plays down the field, and he has the 6-foot-6 size to post up in the red zone,” said Kiper.

Loveland was a first-team All-Big 10 with the Wolverines in 2023, while becoming the first Idahoan to win a national championship since Jorrell Bostrom in 2010. Loveland was born in Goldendale, Washington, but grew up on a farm in Bliss, Idaho.

“The Colts had arguably the NFL’s worst tight end production last season, with their group combining for 39 catches, 467 yards and two TDs. They also lost Kyle Granson (Eagles) and Mo Alie-Cox (unsigned) and haven’t addressed the position,” added Kiper.

Indy’s leading receiver last season was Alan Pierce with 824 yards, with Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs also posting 808 and 803 yards through the air, respectively.

Last season, Loveland was a second-team All-American, registering a career-high 56 receptions for 582 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

In the NFL Network’s scouting report, they praised his speed and athleticism in mismatching linebackers in coverage and said he’s got a good feel for leveraging defenders out of the break point.

“Make or break” season for the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have made plenty of moves to try and improve their squad next season. They added Camryn Bynum to the safety position and Charvarius Ward, spending over $100 million in free agency for the two of them.

At the same time, they’re short on offensive weapons outside of star running back Jonathan Taylor.

“In an enormous make-or-break year for Anthony Richardson (and/or possibly Daniel Jones), Indy has to get more playmakers in its offense,” said Kiper.

The Colts have missed the playoffs in the past four seasons and have not had a Pro Bowl pass catcher since tight end Jack Doyle in 2019. At the same time, Michael Pittman Jr. is the only player on the roster this decade who has accumulated at least 1,000 yards receiving in a single season, doing so on two occasions.

Aside from his raw ability, Loveland also brings a winning mentality. During his three-year college career, his team amassed a record of 35-6, winning two Big Ten Championships, a national championship and All-American honours.

He holds the Michigan school single-season record for most receptions by a tight end (56 in 2024).

