Colston Loveland NFL draft: Best landing spot for Michigan TE

By Rob Gullo
Modified Apr 08, 2025 19:44 GMT
Michigan State v Michigan - Source: Getty
Colston Loveland during Michigan State v Michigan - Source: Getty

This year's tight end draft class possesses much talent, with Michigan TE Colston Loveland being one of the best prospects.

During his three seasons at Michigan, Loveland became one of the best tight ends in program history. He finished his career with a record of 35-6, two Big Ten championships, one national championship, All-American honors and Big Ten honors twice.

He also leaves Michigan tied for second in career touchdowns (11), third in receptions (117), and third in receiving yards (1,466) amongst Michigan TEs.

In the last four drafts, only two tight ends have been drafted in the first round (Brock Bowers, 2024 and Kyle Pitts, 2021), This year, Loveland has a good chance of being a first-round pick, as does Penn State's Tyler Warren.

Other top talent at the position entering the draft include LSU's Mason Taylor, Miami's Elijah Arroyo and Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans.

Colston Loveland's potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington - Source: Getty
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington - Source: Getty

Colston Loveland is one of the most talented tight ends in this year's draft and should be a first-round pick. At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, Loveland has the build and frame of an NFL TE. He's a good pass-catching tight end with the qualities of being effective in the passing game.

At No. 20 in the draft, the Denver Broncos could be a viable option for selecting Loveland.

Loveland is known as a good route runner who can sprint the entire route tree and could be a good TE to learn under Evan Engram, who the team added this offseason in free agency.

On March 31, according to Broncos writer Aric DiLalla, coach Sean Payton said he wanted to add a 'joker' on offense at either the tight end or running back position. The team feels they've added that in Engram, who grabbed 114 receptions for 963 yards just two seasons ago.

Adding Loveland could give Denver a potential franchise TE for years to come while giving Bo Nix another target in the pass game.

Who do you think should draft Colston Loveland?

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
