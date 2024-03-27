Colts attempted to outbid Texans' $49,000,000 deal for ex-Vikings pass rusher: Report

The Indianapolis Colts missed out on the NFL playoffs last year by just one game, despite mostly playing with a backup quarterback. They were defeated by their divisional rivals, the Houston Texans, in the final week of the season in what was essentially a play-in game for the postseason.

Apparently, the Colts have been losing to the Texans in other ways as well, this time during the 2024 NFL free agency period. A report suggests that they had their sights set on Danielle Hunter, one of the top available pass rushers, but he instead chose to go to Houston.

According to Colts insider Stephen Holder, Hunter passed on joining Indianapolis, despite them making a better contract offer. He outlined the situation in a recent article with ESPN, stating that "the Colts earnestly chased Vikings free agent pass rusher Danielle Hunter, even offering him more money than the Houston Texans."

After general manager Chris Ballard failed to make the splash signing of Danielle Hunter that he was seeking, he has been relatively quiet during the 2024 NFL free agency period. The franchise has made just two notable signings so far, bringing in Joe Flacco to replace Gardner Minshew and also adding Raekwon Davis to their defensive line.

Missing out on any potential free agent addition is always disappointing, but doing so to a division rival is likely even more frustrating. Adding in the fact that the Texans just won the AFC South title and advanced to the second round of the NFL playoffs further increases the significance of Danielle Hunter choosing Houston.

Why did Danielle Hunter choose the Texans over the Colts in 2024 NFL free agency?

Danielle Hunter

All players have different priorities when they are seeking a new team during any free agency period. While money always plays a factor, sometimes other things can have a major influence on the decision. In the case of Danielle Hunter, who is from Texas, location may have played a role in why he chose to join the Houston Texans.

Here's what he had to say in his introductory press conference:

"It's an honor to be able come back and play in front of my family and all of the people that I grew up with. I know they've been pretty excited about the news lately. They'll finally be able to come to a game and see me play."

Hunter has spent his entire nine-year career so far with the Minnesota Vikings, where he has accumulated 87.5 sacks. He is also coming off his most productive season, setting career-highs with 83 total tackles and 16.5 sacks. He appears to be in the prime of his career, and he will now get the opportunity to showcase that in his home state.