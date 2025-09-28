  • home icon
  • Colts co-owner Kalen Jackson drops 4-word reaction as Indiana Hoosiers take on Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 5 Big 10 clash

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:53 GMT
15th Annual HOPE Luncheon Seminar - Source: Getty
Kalen Jackson took the Colts over from her father - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts went through major changes during the offseason. Longtime owner Jim Irsay passed away, and his three daughters took over the franchise. Kalen Jackson, Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Casey Fort are now the owners of the team.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon seems to be the most active of the trio. She even hears a headphone and watches the game from the sidelines. But Kalen is also active inside the game. She holds an active role as the Chief Brand Officer for the franchise.

On Saturday, an important game took place and she was proud of the result. The Indiana Hoosiers faced the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten contest, and the Hoosiers continued their undefeated season with a close 20-15 victory to move to 5-0. Indiana also continues on the path to a College Football Playoff berth.

After the game ended, the co-owner of the Colts took to Twitter to express her delight with the result. In a quick message, she made public her happiness about the win:

"Ok @IndianaFootball!!! Let’s go!!"
Indiana has one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country, and he had another great game. Fernando Mendoza threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns as his team faced a difficult opponent, but ultimately walked away with the win.

What happened to Jim Irsay? Colts owner passed at 65 in May

The longtime Colts owner passed away suddenly in May. He was already missing many key events for owners, and there was no update on his health. Reports stated that Irsay died in his sleep.

According to the Washington Post, his death certificate was signed by Dr. Harry Haroutunian. It listed cardiac arrest caused by pneumonia and heart disease as the cause of death. He was battling a relapse into opioid use in the final years of his life, which explains why he was away from public view.

His three daughters criticized reports about his death in a statement after the Washington Post published the cause:

"Our Dad was open about his battles with addiction and mental health. He never claimed to be perfect. The media is not the place to address inquiries about information which is disputed, lacks essential context, or involves private medical matters."
