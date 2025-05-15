Colts delete schedule release video mocking Tyreek Hill getting arrested by coast guard

The Indianapolis Colts took a humorous approach to their 2025 NFL schedule release video. On Wednesday, they shared a Minecraft-themed video to reveal their opponents for the upcoming season. The Colts are scheduled to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
To unveil their showdown against the Dolphins, Indianapolis took a jab at their wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In the video, a dolphin named Hill is seen getting arrested by the Coast Guard.
According to reports, Indianapolis took down the video after an hour of its release.
"BREAKING: The Indianapolis #Colts DELETED their 2025 schedule release video just an hour after posting it. The team likely deleted it because they had the Coast Guard arresting #Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (@cheeta) in the video," MLFootball said in a tweet.
This sudden move by Indianapolis led to several theories suggesting various reasons for deleting their NFL schedule release video.
The wide receiver was pulled over by the police for overspeeding. Hill ended up getting into an altercation with the officials. This resulted in him being detained in handcuffs. The Dolphins have yet to respond to Indianapolis' deleted video.
