"Colts aren't dysfunctional": Mike Florio defends Shane Steichen's decision to start Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson ahead of Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Head coach Shane Steichen raised many eyebrows on Tuesday after he announced that veteran quarterback Daniel Jones will be starting for the franchise in the 2025 season. It was an indirect blow for Anthony Richardson, who has been the starter for the team since 2023.

Ad

He was the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft and was expected to retain his position this upcoming season. However, Steichen appears to have vested his hopes on Jones, who signed with the team for a one-year $14 million deal this offseason.

While experts project this move as a potential alarm for Richardson’s future with the team, NFL insider Mike Florio believes the team is making the right choices after learning from his past mistakes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Richardson's stint with the Colts hasn't been a pleasant one. His proximity to injuries, getting sidelined for the last two games in favor of Joe Flacco last season and multiple medical setbacks seem to have influenced Steichen to take such bold steps. Florio claims this would be a decisive move and that the Colts are not dysfunctional.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Colts fan might think, ‘What's going on here? What are we doing? Daniel Jones is our starting quarterback? We just drafted Anthony Richardson fourth overall. We heard all these great things about how he's going to transform the franchise. What's going on? Are they? Are we dysfunctional? And I would submit to you that this is a sign that currently the Colts are not dysfunctional,” Florio said on his Pro Football Talk podcast on Wednesday.

Ad

Ad

“What a dysfunctional team would do in this situation is double down, adhere to the guy that they've invested the draft capital in, because they'd be so paralyzed by fear of looking like they're admitting a mistake,” he added.

Anthony Richardson makes his opinion known after Colts' starting QB decision

The 24-year-old quarterback played in the first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month; however, it ended abruptly with a finger injury. He was then sidelined and Jones got the opportunity to flex his arm strength. In the second game against the Packers, Jones remained Steichen’s top choice.

Ad

After Tuesday’s announcement, Richardson mentioned that he has no resentment and respects the decision. It was essential for the team's 2025 outlook and his recent struggles turned out to be crucial.

“They feel like he's a better fit for the team and the outcome of us winning. You have to respect it and keep working”

The Colts open their season against the Miami Dolphins on September 7 at home. Richardson will be eagerly waiting for his chance this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.