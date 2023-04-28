Last night, the Indianapolis Colts drafted their franchise QB as they selected Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick.

Many had expected the Colts to select a QB with their fourth-overall pick and they took the Florida product who had an impressive combine and pro day.

Despite taking Richardson in the first round, the Colts could still select another QB in the draft and it could be in the second round. and it could be Will Levis.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted to fans asking if they should go after Levis in the second round tonight. He thinks having a QB room that consists of Richardson and Levis could be similar to Joe Montana-Steve Young.

"Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now … and go Montana - Young for Franchise?????"

The Colts have the fourth-pick (35) in round two tonight and will likely have to trade up as many teams are looking to do the same to select Levis.

NFL fans reacted to Irsay's tweet and were surprised by it. Some thought it was a wild tweet for a GM while others thought they were good at QB by drafting Richardson.

Here's how fans reacted:

Nyumah @NyumahStewart @JimIrsay JIM PLEASE PUT THE SNOW DOWN @JimIrsay JIM PLEASE PUT THE SNOW DOWN

Mikerophone @MikerophoneNFL @JimIrsay Idk what pisses me off more, thinking that taking both of these QBs is a good idea. Or the comparison of the QBs to Joe Montana and Steve Young. @JimIrsay Idk what pisses me off more, thinking that taking both of these QBs is a good idea. Or the comparison of the QBs to Joe Montana and Steve Young.

JoeRobbie @JoeRobbie_ @JimIrsay Ain’t no way you just compared Montana and Young to Levis & AR15 @JimIrsay Ain’t no way you just compared Montana and Young to Levis & AR15 😭😭😭😭

dakotaisabum…. @dakotawithrow08 @JimIrsay I don’t want Levis i believe he’s a bust @JimIrsay I don’t want Levis i believe he’s a bust

Wayne Alan @wayneindy @JimIrsay No way! AR was the right guy!! We have other needs! TE, get Meyer from ND, best TE in college football! Also need a CB, Joey Porter Jr if you can…then grab up all the OL’s you can after getting Meyer & Porter. #ForTheShoe @JimIrsay No way! AR was the right guy!! We have other needs! TE, get Meyer from ND, best TE in college football! Also need a CB, Joey Porter Jr if you can…then grab up all the OL’s you can after getting Meyer & Porter. #ForTheShoe

p - Linus Ullmark Enjoyer @TheMaster_Plan_ @JimIrsay Hey Jim, how about you focus on getting one good starting quarterback before you look to get a second. Since Luck, the Colts QBs have been horrible. @JimIrsay Hey Jim, how about you focus on getting one good starting quarterback before you look to get a second. Since Luck, the Colts QBs have been horrible.

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping Anthony Richardson will be their next franchise quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts have been looking for their next franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck retired following the 2018 season.

Since Luck retired, the Colts have played with eight different quarterbacks. They signed Phillip Rivers in 2020 but he retired after one season. They then traded for Carson Wentz in 2021 but released him after one season.

They signed veteran quarterback Matt Ryan before the start of the 2022 season and, like Wentz, released him after just one season.

They selected Richardson high, number-four overall, with the hopes that he will be their franchise quarterback for years to come.

Do you think Anthony Richardson will be the Colts franchise QB for a long time?

