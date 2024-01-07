Shane Steichen knew that this play will make or break the Indianapolis Colts' season and their playoff hung in the balance. Win the game against the Texans, they knew they were going to make it to the postseason. Lose it and they were destined to sit on their couches beyond the regular season.

The Colts were trailing 23-17. A converted touchdown would have given them the win. They needed just one yard on a fourth down to keep the drive going and they were already within the two-minute warning.

He had dialed up runs prior to that play. Now, he knew he had to go for it on a fourth down. To come up with the best play call, he took a timeout instead of saving it for later. Then, he sent Tyler Goodson into the game and kept Jonathan Taylor on the sidelines. Gardner Minshew threw a pass that was a little behind Goodson and he dropped it, effectively sealing the loss for Indianapolis and a playoff spot for the Texans.

Wasting a timeout and keeping their biggest offensive weapon, Jonathan Taylor, off the field for the most pivotal play of the season did not sit well with the fans.

Colts fans unhappy with Shane Steichen after botched call dashes playoff hopes

Colts fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lambast their head coach for his decision on the 4th-and-1. They were clearly unhappy with Shane Steichen and here are some of the responses from the platform.

In a more sober world, Shane Steichen has done a fantastic job

Indianapolis fans are clearly upset that they had the chance to make it to the playoffs but literally dropped it. But it was not down to the play-calling. Even in that play, if the ball had been caught, we would be having a different conversation.

But that the Colts were even with a chance to reach the playoffs going into the final game of the season is down to Shane Steichen. Indianapolis Colts had finished 4-12-1 last season. He has dragged them to a 9-8 record this year. He has done so with Jonathan Taylor beginning the season not playing and wanting to be traded and ending it with starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out injured.

Shane Steichen has showed himself to be an asset to the Indianapolis Colts and the franshise is sure to give him time to build around Richardson when he returns. DeMeco Ryans with C.J. Stroud at the Houston Texans has set a perfect template for them.