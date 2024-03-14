Colts fans deem veteran QB Joe Flacco signing 'costly' at $8,700,000 a year

Joe Flacco, 39, is not done playing in the NFL. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Indianapolis Colts signed the veteran quarterback on a one-year, $8.7-million contract.

The team was in the hunt for a quality backup to incoming sophomore Anthony Richardson after losing surprise Pro Bowler Gardnew Minshew to the Las Vegas Raiders, who needed a new passer after ditching Jimmy Garoppolo.

Colts fans, while generally happy with the signing, raised doubts over the money Flacco would earn for mostly sitting on the bench:

"Costly," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

How will Joe Flacco signing impact Anthony Richardson, Colts?

Colts general manager Chris Ballard had one reason for bringing in Joe Flacco: to provide battle-hardened insurance for potential future franchise face Anthony Richardson, who went down with a shoulder injury in the middle of the 2023-24 season.

With the fourth overall pick of the 2023 Draft trending positively towards recovery, it's clear that he will be back on the field soon as the team aims to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

However, with Richardson and most of his cast not having experienced playoff football, they could use an experienced legend who has had his share of big moments.

Stephen Holder, who covers Colts-related news for ESPN, approves this notion, as he sees Joe Flacco as a great mentor to Richardson. Basing his perception on the Matt Hasselbeck-Andrew Luck partnership - which lasted from 2013 to 2015 - he wrote:

"Anthony Richardson appears to have landed a Hasselbeck of his own. The Colts' signing of Flacco is a potential great pairing of a confident veteran and former Super Bowl winner and a raw but tantalizing second-year quarterback who can grow under his teammate's tutelage.

"When the 21-year-old does encounter those inevitable setbacks that come with being a young quarterback -- the untimely interceptions, missed reads and more -- it will be comforting to know Richardson will be greeted on the sideline by Flacco, a 39-year-old who has been there, done that."

The Super Bowl XLVII MVP also has familiarity with coach Shane Steichen, who was his offensive coordinator at the Philadelphia Eagles in the first part of 2021.