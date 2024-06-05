Anthony Richardson is as famous for his tattoos as he is for his promise on the gridiron. But his latest design exceeds the previous ones in sheer scale.

In the middle of last month, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback got a massive back tattoo by No Pain by Ganga. It features his surname, the NFL logo, a lion, ace cards, roulette and dice, an angel and a Spartan. Per the Pat McAfee Show, it represents the climax of a journey that began when he was 13.

Some weren't impressed with the tattoo while some were. Fans echoed their sentiments on X.

"We’re screwed man. Dudes priorities are cooked," a fan tweeted.

Fans were divided by the tattoo.

"All that for a generic back piece and an NFL logo slapped in the middle like a sore thumb," one fan tweeted.

"Like the spartan soldier," another fan tweeted.

"Much better that Deshaun Watson’s garbage back piece," a fan tweeted.

Anthony Richardson already drawing praise from teammates as return from shoulder injury looms

The Anthony Richardson era is set to resume soon.

In October 2023, he sprained his shoulder against the Tennessee Titans. Following the injury, it was announced he would sit out the rest of the season to undergo surgery. The decision paid off very well during spring training per his teammates.

Speaking during the Colts' first day of mandatory minicamp, 2024, second-round wide receiver Adonai Mitchell said:

“Man, that dude (is) a freak. He’s like a created player. He’s like one of those players that can legit do anything on the field.”

Third-year wideout Alec Pierce, meanwhile, opined that it was as if the injury and surgery had never occurred at all:

“He’s been throwing the ball great, spinning it great. So, it’s been good to be out here.”

Even safety Rodney Thomas II weighed in:

“If you didn’t know he had a surgery, you would never know.”

Meanwhile, coach Shane Steichen expressed his excitement:

“Coming off that shoulder injury, the way he’s attacked his rehab and going into all these offseason program deals in practice and just the way he’s been in meetings, around the building around with the guys.”

Richardson revealed on the same episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he has gained up to 255 pounds. He denied that it had anything to do with his playstyle or injury.

The mandatory minicamp ends on June 6.