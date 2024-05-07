Anthony Richardson is back, and he looks better than ever. Drafted 4th overall in 2023 by the Indianapolis Colts after a stellar college career at Florida, he was expected to immediately revitalize a team that had been struggling to find stability at quarterback ever since Andrew Luck shockingly retired before the 2019 season.

But Richardson did not get much of a chance, suffering a shoulder sprain that would need season-ending shoulder surgery. But on Monday, the Colts released footage of Richardson practicing his throws, indicating that he was back at full strength:

Needless to say, Colts fans were excited upon seeing Anthony Richardson back in action:

More of Indy fans' hope and excitement can be seen below:

"Please keep the man safe and healthy, please," one fan begged.

"INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS", another exclaimed.

"Can it be Week 1 already?" yet another asked.

Anthony Richardson showing progress as Colts QB nears return

After a long interruption, the Anthony Richardson era is set to resume in Indianapolis.

On Monday's episode of SportsCenter, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler provided a positive update on the highly-regarded quarterback:

"I'm told Richardson feels he's full go at this point. He's been throwing for a while now. He's gradually grown to where he can throw full time with minimal restrictions. The Colts could be deliberate. They could hold him out for OTAs, 11-man work, minicamp, but the feeling is he wants to get started."

Meanwhile, Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter stressed that while his passer still possessed much upside, he also had room for improvement:

“Was able to stress the defenses in a lot of different areas–to the field, to the boundary, short, intermediate, and deep. Probably every throw wasn’t an A+. You’re going to miss a few.

"I know there was a lot of techniques that we’re working to refine. Like anything, as a young quarterback, you learn so much that first year, and I think AR did.”

The even better news for Anthony Richardson is that most of his cohorts, including his entire offensive line, will return fully healthy. That includes running back Jonathan Taylor; wide receivers Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell; and linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly.

