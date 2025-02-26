Colts GM turns heads with comments on Anthony Richardson's future as starting QB heading into 2025 NFL season

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:08 GMT
The Indianapolis Colts are in an interesting position as they attempt to be competitive after missing the playoffs last season. However, things are not going well for starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. The former fourth-overall pick has only played 15 games in his first two seasons, including being benched.

While speaking at the 2025 NFL Combine, the Indianapolis Colts general manager, Chris Ballard, discussed how the starting quarterback position may not be given to Anthony Richardson next season and instead be a competition.

"We want to create real competition. I think it's good for the team. I think it's good for Anthony. We drafted Anthony high, knowing it was going to take some time, alright, and we knew there's going to be some hiccups along the way. I know we all want to finished product right now. I do. You do. Fans do. We all do. But I think as he continues to progress in his young career, us adding competition, I think will will help up everybody's game."
Below is the full clip of Ballard discussing the quarterback situation going forward.

Anthony Richardson played 11 games last season, leading the team to a 6-5 record in his starts. He completed 126-of-264 passes (47.7%) for 1,814 yards with eight passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Richardson also rushed 86 times for 499 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Who can the Indianapolis Colts bring to battle Anthony Richardson?

The Indianapolis Colts need significant improvement at quarterback to be successful moving forward. However, both backup quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger are unrestricted free agents and could leave the team.

This gives GM Chris Ballard the chance to open up the quarterback search, with names like Aaron Rodgers and Trey Lance potentially available. The Colts also have the option to use one of their draft picks, as they hold all seven of their own picks this year.

There are many possibilities to get the Indianapolis Colts better at the quarterback position, but it appears they may be done with the Anthony Richardson experiment if he cannot stay on the field and complete passes consistently.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
