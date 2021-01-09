NFL: Colts guard Quenton Nelson makes history with his third-straight First Team All-Pro selection

The 2020 NFL AP All-Pro First Team was announced this week, and Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson became the first player since legendary running back Barry Sanders to make the All-Pro First Team in the first three seasons of his career.

The feat was pointed out by a NFL Reddit user by the name of /u/GatorBait18, who compiled a list of the players who have achieved this feat. The group includes legendary players Lawrence Taylor, Gale Sayers and running back Jim Brown.

Only two players over the last 30 years have been First Team All-Pro selections their first three seasons:



• Barry Sanders

• #Colts Quenton Nelson pic.twitter.com/PF2gSAO1g2 — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 8, 2021

Nelson's place on the list is quite impressive, as it can be difficult for offensive linemen to play at a remarkable level on a consistent basis year after year.

Quenton Nelson is an elite NFL guard

Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts

Nelson has played in all but eight offensive snaps in 2020, and he has started every game for the Colts. He has started every game for the Colts in his three-year NFL career.

Nelson allowed just one sack in 2020, and he has only allowed three sacks in his NFL career. According to PFF, Nelson registered an 86.1 player grade (elite) and his individual pass blocking and run blocking grades were respectively 80.4 and 85. In 48 career games, Nelson has only committed 19 penalties.

The Colts had the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but they elected to trade it for a package of picks from the New York Jets. The Colts selected Nelson with the sixth overall pick.

In his rookie season, Nelson immediately proved that the Colts made the right choice. He has already become one of the best guards in the NFL. Nelson has appeared in three Pro Bowls, and he was a member of the 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team.

Nelson and the Colts will play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 9 in the first round of the NFL playoffs this year.