"Saw them Derrick Henry videos and sought Christ" - NFL fans reacts to Colts player retiring after three seasons to become minister 

The NFL world was hit with a surprise retirement this week when Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis announced that he was giving up his fledgling NFL career to answer the call of God.

The 26-year-old was drafted out of Michigan State as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, but has now decided to take his life in a different direction. He took to Twitter this week to explain his decision.

"I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I thank all of my family, friends, and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life."

Willis added that he is excited by the new task he has taken upon himself.

"I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose."

NFL fans have reacted with a mixture of support and amusement, with one fan on Twitter suggesting that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was responsible for Willis seeking God:

BurnVictim/TrashMan @burnvictrashman @RapSheet He saw them Derrick Henry videos and sought Christ. @RapSheet He saw them Derrick Henry videos and sought Christ.

The author later clarified that he was joking, but that didn't stop fans from racing to defend the former Colts safety. Many posted highlights of a recent match-up between Willis and Henry, where the young defensive back dropped the boom on the King:

Others pointed out that he had a couple of years of having to practice against another stud RB in Jonathan Taylor:

Ąndy Carlton @jukebockshero @burnvictrashman he's Has Taylor to practice against every day. Lol Colts do pretty well Against Henry. Including Knockiny him out the season last year. Lol that was not his concern I don't think. But still funny @burnvictrashman he's Has Taylor to practice against every day. Lol Colts do pretty well Against Henry. Including Knockiny him out the season last year. Lol that was not his concern I don't think. But still funny

Some fans did manage to get the joke and saw the funny side:

Sunny @Sunny36625081 @burnvictrashman @RapSheet bruhh i literally laughed out lout for a minuteeee @burnvictrashman @RapSheet bruhh i literally laughed out lout for a minuteeee😂😂😂😂😂😂

Breezy @TARHEEL_Breezy @burnvictrashman @RapSheet If I got hit by Henry I might find out instantly if god is real @burnvictrashman @RapSheet If I got hit by Henry I might find out instantly if god is real 😂

Willis is not the first former NFL player to join the ministry

The retirement of the young Colts safety may have taken some by surprise, but he is not the first NFL player to find God, either during or after it has ended. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow was famously open about his evangelical beliefs, but he is far from the only example.

Willis is forging a path that was very nearly walked by another Colt - Hall of Famer and former head coach Tony Dungy, who has previously admitted that he considered giving up his NFL career to join the prison ministry.

He would go on to become a regular speaker for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Athletes in Action.

One player who has followed the exact same path as Willis is Napoleon Kaufman, a former first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders. The running back played six seasons in Oakland and even acted as the team chaplain before retiring in 2000 to teach the word of God.

