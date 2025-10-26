Colts legend Peyton Manning makes his feelings known on Daniel Jones after "things didn't work out in New York"

The Indianapolis Colts have emerged as surprise contenders after a 6-1 start to the season, with a resurgent Daniel Jones leading the offense.Jones, a former New York Giants quarterback, has found a lease of life under Colts coach Shane Steichen this season after signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the team in the offseason.Despite his resurgence, some of the &quot;NFL on ESPN&quot; analysts were on board with Jones and the Colts. Former Super Bowl MVP and Colts legend Peyton Manning joined the panel and shared his feelings about the 28-year-old quarterback and the Colts.&quot;I'm proud of Daniel, obviously, things didn't work out in New York,&quot; Manning said. &quot;I love to see these quarterbacks in their second chapter: Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones.&quot;I'm all on board with the Colts and It's hard to get these Patriots to like the Colts, I get it Tedy, but jump on board there's room.&quot;Jones was selected by the Giants with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL draft and signed a four-year rookie contract with the team. However, things didn't work out as well as he would've expected in his six-year tenure with New York.Colts wide receiver reveals negative narrative around Daniel Jones after failed NY stintDaniel Jones is having one of the best seasons of his career and is on track to post the best figures in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passing yards this season.His Colts teammate Michael Pittman shared his feelings on the narrative surrounding the former Giants quarterback when he signed for Indianapolis in the offseason.&quot;When he came in, obviously, there was a bunch of negative media,&quot; Pittman said. &quot;I always thought of Daniel as a good quarterback. He just wasn't in a great system to help him succeed. But I always thought that he was super tough. He's a tough guy, he used to take a lot of sacks. He used to stand in that pocket and deliver throws and stuff like that. I was excited for him.&quot;And then he got here, and he was nothing like what the media portrayed him out to be. And I just never could understand why Dan was over-hated where he was at prior. Because the way he showed up, he's a great dude, a great teammate, he's a guy that you love to be around inside the building and outside of the building. I never understood how that negative stuff found him when he was at his other spot.&quot;Jones has the fifth-best completion percentage this season and is only behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in first downs. His six 100-plus passer rating games are tied for the most in the NFL