Colts' Michael Pittman shares honest take on Tyler Warren's NFL debut during Colts' 33-8 win vs Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman and rookie tight end Tyler Warren were instrumental in the team's passing game, which helped quarterback Daniel Jones have an impressive start in his Colts debut.Pittman and Warren were Jones' two favorite targets, each recording at least six receptions and at least 70 receiving yards each. In total, they accounted for 13 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown.In total, the Colts put up 418 yards and scored three touchdowns on the Miami Dolphins' defense in the team's 33-8 win on Sunday. Warren ended the day with seven catches for 76 yards on nine targets.Following Sunday's win, Pittman was impressed by the rookie's performance. With the plentiful weapons on offense, Pittman said Warren could have easily gone for 200 yards if Jones had spammed him the ball. Pittman said:“Honestly, it could’ve been even worse (for the #Dolphins defense), but we just spread it out so much. We could spam him with targets. He could have 200 yards (with) the way that he plays.”Maybe Pittman has a point, as Warren caught an impressive seven of nine targets in his NFL debut.The Colts showed a lot of faith in Warren's potential, selecting him 14th in this year's draft. At Penn State, he showed why he was one of the best tight ends, hauling in 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.Indianapolis Colts honor Jim Irsay in Sunday's gameMiami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - Source: GettySunday's game between the Colts and the Dolphins was the first one in 54 years that former owner Jim Irsay was not involved in. Irsay died in his sleep this past March at his home at the age of 65.On what would have been his 66th birthday on June 13, the Colts announced that they'd honor Irsay by wearing a patch on their jerseys this season. The Colts continued to honor their former owner by inducting him into the Ring of Honor during the home game against the Dolphins.It couldn't have been a better day for the Colts, as they improved to 1-0 on the season with a dominant victory. They will look to improve to 2-0 on the season, hosting the Denver Broncos this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.