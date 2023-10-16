Colts owner Jim Irsay handed out $10,000 worth of tips for hotel workers after team’s loss to Jaguars: Report

While the Indianapolis Colts suffered an inner-division 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, owner Jim Irsay was busy giving back to the city of Jacksonville.

Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indy Star wrote a story on how Irsay gave back to the hotel workers at the hotel he stayed at in Jacksonville over the weekend. He was seen giving out $10,000 tips to workers, surprising many and making their days.

Irsay opened up on why he gave back to the hard-working hotel workers.

"How many times do we walk into hotels and just walk past people that are working; bellhops, people that are behind the desk, as if they're artificial intelligence robots, for god's sake. When you're blessed, when you're given blessings, when God blesses you with a lot, God asks a lot in return."

Irsay went on to say that he has a passion for helping out those in need and blessing them.

He continued:

"It's always difficult times trying to raise a family, trying to have enough money to pay your bills, your groceries, to have a roof over your head. All those things are tough, so that's my ministry."

Jim Irsay net worth 2023

Jim Irsay during Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts

According to celebritynetworth.com, as of July 2023, Jim Irsay has a net worth of a whopping $4 billion.

He became the Indianapolis Colts general manager in 1984. He became the team owner in 1997 when his father passed away. His father, who made much of his money from the heating-air-condition business, left him with an inheritance of $150 million.

Irsay is certainly doing his part in being able to give back to others in need while having a lot of money. It was a great gesture to see Irsay give back to the hotel workers in the city of one of his biggest rivals.

The Colts fell to 3-3 on the season after losing to the Jaguars this Sunday and will face the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

