Alan Arkin tragically passed away on June 30 at his home in California at 89 years old. The legendary actor appeared in blockbuster movies for more than 50 years, including winning a coveted Oscar award for his supporting actor role in Little Miss Sunshine.

The world is mourning the loss of Alan Arkin just hours after his death was reported by his family members. Many paid their respects and honored him following the sad news. This includes many high-profile names going on their social media accounts to say a few kind words about him.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is one of many to pay tribute to the late actor. He did so from his personal Twitter account. He wrote:

"Rest in peace, Alan Arkin. We lost another great one."

The news of his passing away was announced early Thursday morning after his family members alerted the media. His sons Matthew, Adam and Anthony gave this touching statement to People:

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

While Arkin also served as a director and writer, among many other Hollywood roles, he is best known for his legendary career as an actor. He has mored than 100 credits acting in hit movies and television shows, including Argo, Little Miss Sunshine, Edward Scissorhands, Dumbo and The Muppets.

Arkin's most recent appearance on screen was co-starring with Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method on Netflix. In addition to winning an Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine, he also spent time as a stage actor, where he won a Tony award.

Alan Arkin cause of death: What happened to Hollywood star?

While the exact cause of death has not been released to the public, his son Matthew Arkin reportedly told the New York Times that his father passed away due to complications associated with previous "heart ailments" that he had been dealing with.

