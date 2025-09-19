Colts owner Kalen Jackson drops pumped-up tweet as Indiana Fever punch ticket to the WNBA semifinals

Indianapolis Colts owner Kalen Jackson, the youngest daughter of former owner Jim Isray, was pumped on Friday after the Indiana Fever qualified for the WNBA semifinals.

The No. 6 pulled off a major upset after downing the No. 3 Atlanta Dream with a thrilling 87-85 win in Game 3 of the first round. The Fever were the underdogs heading into the series as they are without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham for the rest of the season.

"Let’s go!!!!! Congrats @IndianaFever !!!!!! Heading to the semi-finals!!!"

"Let's go!!!!! Congrats @IndianaFever !!!!!! Heading to the semi-finals!!!"

It was dramatic win for the Fever in the decisive contest as they trailed the Dream since the second quarter. However, Indiana never let the Dream get a substantial lead and outscored them 7-0 in the final two minutes to clinch the thriller.

Aliyah Boston sank the go-ahead basket with less than 10 seconds remaining, followed by Lexie Hull's game-clinching win. Thursday's win meant that the Fever are heading into the semifinals for the first time in a decade.

The Colts owner also reshared the Fever's post on X celebrating their first series win since 2015.

Colts fans promised "winning product" under new owners

Kalen Jackson and her two sisters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Casey Foyt, assumed the ownership of the Colts after the death of their father, Jim Irsay, in May.

Jackson, who also serves as the chief brand officer for Indianapolis, reflected on the lack of women in the locker room when she used to visit with her father.

“I grew up in the league when there weren’t any women in the locker room,” Jackson said. “It was bizarre, almost, to have our dad bring us in, because there were no women trainers, there were no women coaches. He was the one reminding us you deserve to be here. Don’t forget that.”

The eldest of the three sisters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who is the CEO, was on the sidelines for the Week 1 clash against the Miami Dolphins. She promised fans a "winning product" after dismantling the Dolphins 33-8 in their season opener.

“It’s not a rebuilding year,” Irsay-Gordon said. “I think our fans deserve a winning product every year, so that’s what we’re going to stick to.”

The Colts followed it with another win against the Denver Broncos after a comeback in the fourth quarter.

