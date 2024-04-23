"I don't think that's fair": Colts owner raises an issue with reports of drug overdose

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, finds his way into the headlines perhaps less often than only Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. However, with the NFL Draft just days away, the Colts owner defended himself and his health in relation to an alleged 911 call on December 8th.

Speaking in an interview with FOX59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell on Monday afternoon, Irsay explained his side of the story.

“It wasn’t an overdose. I don’t know why when you have your name in the paper in the past, people throw that out there quickly. I don’t pay attention to it all that much, but I don’t think it’s fair," Irsay said.

FOX 59 reported that documentation claimed the Colts owner was found "unresponsive" inside his Carmel home. Police and paramedics arrived at 4:30 AM to find the owner. At the time, Irsay said he was "treating a leg injury." He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery that included a lengthy stay in the hospital.

The Colts owner indicated that he will not be in tip-top working shape for the NFL Draft but intends to be present remotely.

In the end, despite his health struggles, the Indianapolis Colts owner was emphatic that he had no plans to vacate his ownership of the team.

“I want to let the fans and Colts Nation know that I’m in good shape and ... I have my hands on the reins (of the franchise) in a strong way,’’ Irsay said.

Jim Irsay's Colts prepare for 2024 Draft spending spree

Jim Irsay at Tennessee v Indianapolis

The 2024 NFL Draft is nothing if not one big spending spree for teams and at the end of the weekend, every team will have used every pick for the year in one three-day marathon. However, it has been up to Indianapolis to put in the legwork to nail down which players they will want.

This year, the team has seven picks with one in each round. Their most important picks are thought to be their first three with selections at 15th overall, 46th overall, and 82nd overall.

Quarterback is expected by many to be one area that can be crossed off with a Sharpie pen. With Anthony Richardson expected to be available for his prove-it year and fans eager to finally learn what their new quarterback can do, turning the page at this moment would be too premature for most.

However, if anyone has a reason to pull the plug on a quarterback because of injuries, it might be Jim Irsay. Irsay, who has worked through the Andrew Luck era, has already seen the depths of where injuries could go, and already getting a taste of them with Anthony Richardson could urge him to turn the page.

Will Jim Irsay's team shock the league with the 15th overall pick choice?

