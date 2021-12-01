"This picture may not mean anything to you but so much to me" - Colts CB Kenny Moore II pens touching tribute for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has touched a lot of people, some more than others. For Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, his meeting with Brady on Sunday was extra special.

The 26-year-old played against Brady on Sunday in a 38-31 loss for the Colts after a tight battle. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette scored a 28-yard rushing touchdown with 30 seconds to go to seal the win.

After the game, Moore had a one-on-one experience with Brady and took to social media to express his emotions.

Moore wrote:

"This picture may not mean anything to you but so much to me and where I come from. no pride of mine will off set the feelings and emotions I got when speaking to you again. Love. @tombrady."

Kenny Moore II @KennyKennyMoe3 this picture may not mean anything to you but so much to me and where I come from. no pride of mine will off set the feelings and emotions I got when speaking to you again. Love. @TomBrady this picture may not mean anything to you but so much to me and where I come from. no pride of mine will off set the feelings and emotions I got when speaking to you again. Love. @TomBrady https://t.co/qd31pqs4ha

Mutal respect between Moore and Brady

Moore finished the game with a tackle and tackle assist. The Colts are now 6-6 on the season as they chase a playoff birth. Brady and the Bucs have now moved to 8-3 and are in perfect position to defend their Super Bowl crown from last season.

Moore, drafted by the Colts in 2017, has played 70 times for the famous horseshoe and has a total of 13 interceptions to his name at this stage of his young career. He already has three this season and looks destined to add to that tally.

Moore has played in all of the Colts' 12 games this season with 78 tackles to his name and four tackles for loss.

NFL @NFL



Episode 3 of Hard Knocks In Season: The Colts premieres tomorrow at 10pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. Kenny Moore's special friendship with @Colts fan Mason Garvey 💙 @KennyKennyMoe3 Episode 3 of Hard Knocks In Season: The Colts premieres tomorrow at 10pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. @NFLFilms Kenny Moore's special friendship with @Colts fan Mason Garvey 💙 @KennyKennyMoe3Episode 3 of Hard Knocks In Season: The Colts premieres tomorrow at 10pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. @NFLFilms https://t.co/m2lIuaW7Hz

The respect between Brady and Moore is clear for all to see, and the moment meant a great deal to Moore, who, like many younger players, grew up idolizing Brady as they made their way into the NFL.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The post-game moment will certainly live long in Moore's memory, and he will be hoping that he gets another chance to go against Brady before he retires.

Edited by Piyush Bisht