Colts QB Riley Leonard makes surprising Joe Flacco full-circle moment revelation at NFLPA rookie premiere

Riley Leonard - a former quarterback for Notre Dame - was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 189th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. While playing for Duke and the Fighting Irish in college, Leonard wore the number 13 jersey; however, the rookie now has a new number in the NFL.

The quarterback recently revealed at the NFLPA rookie premiere that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco's No. 15 jersey was the first NFL jersey he ever owned. He also expressed his excitement that he must wear the same jersey number Flacco wore during his stint at Indianapolis in 2024.

"It was either RG111 or Joe Flacco. The Flacco story is funny because he played at the Colts last year, and he was No. 15," Leonard said.

Flacco played in eight games (six starts) after being signed by the Colts in free agency before the 2024 campaign. He completed over 65 percent of his passes for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Colts. The Cleveland Browns have, however, re-signed him for the 2025 campaign.

Leonard responded to whether he wanted Flacco to sign his jersey by saying,

"That'd be really cool.”

As the starting quarterback for Notre Dame in 2024, Leonard completed 66.7 percent of his throws for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions, helping the team to the College Football Playoff final. In addition, he had 184 rushes for 17 touchdowns and 906 yards.

What will Riley Leonard's role be in his first year in the NFL?

Daniel Jones was signed by the Indianapolis Colts this offseason to challenge Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback position in 2025. The organization has also brought in Riley Leonard to replace longtime quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who departed Indianapolis to join the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Although not yet a fully developed quarterback, Leonard might be a reliable backup in the league for a long time if he reaches his potential. While Richardson and Jones are expected to compete for the starting quarterback position in Indianapolis this year, Riley Leonard will probably be allowed to grow as the team's third-string quarterback.

Leonard fits coach Shane Steichen's scheme. He offers the agility that can be used when necessary, even though he isn't expected to challenge Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones for the starting spot in his rookie season.

