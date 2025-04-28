Colts QB Riley Leonard shares eye-opening connection with scripture and his draft pick via text from grandfather

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard shared a personal message on Instagram Stories Sunday after being picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. He shared a screenshot of his grandfather’s WhatsApp text, which read:

“Interesting that you were picked 13th in the 6th round. Leviticus 6:13 says: The fire must be kept burning on the alter continously, it must not go out. Love ya Ri, Gramps”

Leonard added a simple caption to his story:

“Shoutout Gramps.”

The Colts selected Leonard at No. 189 after a strong college career across Duke and Notre Dame. Last season, Leonard led Notre Dame to a 14-2 record, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns, setting a school record.

Before Notre Dame, Riley Leonard spent three seasons at Duke. Across both schools, he threw for 7,311 yards and 45 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. On the ground, he added 2,130 rushing yards and 36 scores.

Leonard’s playing style drew mixed opinions. Some question if his run-heavy game can hold up in the NFL. However, his coaches have praised his toughness and ability to bounce back after tough games. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has praised the QB’s fight and work ethic during difficult stretches.

Girlfriend Molly Walding in spotlight as Riley Leonard enters NFL

As Riley Leonard awaited his NFL future, attention also turned toward his longtime girlfriend, Molly Walding. Per sources, Walding is a recent Auburn graduate with a degree in public relations. She supported Leonard throughout his college career, attending both Duke and Notre Dame games.

On Saturday, Walding posted a picture of the couple on Instagram after the Colts drafted Leonard. She captioned the post:

“Newest Colts fan!!!!!!!!”

Walding plans to work in retail and social media marketing, and was seen alongside Leonard at recent formal events.

