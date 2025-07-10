Colts' Riley Leonard nearly spoiled engagement to GF Molly Walding after one major mishap

Two months after getting drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Riley Leonard announced a major relationship move with girlfriend Molly Walding. On Wednesday, Leonard proposed to Walding with a beautiful diamond ring. The quarterback's proposal came during his Italian getaway at Lake Como.

Riley Leonard announced his engagement to Walding with an Instagram post on Wednesday featuring a shrugging pose, while she beamed and showed off her ring.

"Diamonds make pressure," Leonard wrote in the caption of the post.

Riley Leonard admits accidentally injuring GF Molly Walding right before the engagement at Lake Como (Image Credit: Leonard/IG)

Shortly after his announcement, Leonard shared an Instagram story about an accident involving Walding. The quarterback posted a picture of Walding's hand and admitted to having accidentally injured her ring finger moments before popping the question.

"Jammed her finger throwing the football right before engagement. Ring still fit. Barely," Leonard wrote.

Apart from Riley Leonard, Molly Walding also shared a dedicated post on her Instagram to announce her engagement with the Colts quarterback. The post featured three selfies with Leonard, each showing off her diamond-engraved ring. In the caption, Walding called it the "greatest day" of her life.

"I love you Riley Leonard!!!!! If you told me at age 13 I wouldn’t believe you! The greatest day of my life!!!!"

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. dropped a wholesome reaction to Riley Leonard's engagement news

Riley Leonard and Molly Walding received dozens of best wishes from fans and many star players of the Colts, including Michael Pittman Jr. The wide receiver dropped his wholesome reaction to Leonard's engagement in the comment section of the rookie's Instagram post. Extending his greeting, Pittman Jr. commented:

"Congrats kid!!! Glad I could help."

Leonard and Walding started dating in 2017, according to PEOPLE. The couple shared the same hometown, which became a huge factor in kickstarting their romance. The two also went long-distance with their relationship in the past, but managed it well, leading to their biggest relationship milestone.

