Several mock drafts projected wide receiver Josh Downs to be selected in the late first or second round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, the former North Carolina standout was still available in round three.

The two-time First Team All-ACC wideout finally heard his name called when the Indianapolis Colts chose him with the 79th overall pick. Waiting longer for his draft day moment led him to unravel his emotions when he finally received the call he was waiting for.

With tears in his eyes, Downs proclaimed to Colts general manager Chris Ballard and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter:

“I swear to you, you will not regret this. I am ready, I'm telling you right now that I'm going to do big things for you, and I promise you that right now… I'm very happy. I appreciate you more than you know. You got a real competitor and a great player. I'm coming."

Josh Downs was the third player selected by the Colts in the 2023 draft. The Colts got that pick as part of the trade package that brought Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

The 5’ 9” wideout from Suwanee, Georgia, finished his sophomore season in North Carolina with 101 receptions, 1,335 yards, and eight touchdowns. Downs had 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final year at Chapel Hill.

He ran the 40-yard dash at the 2023 Scouting Combine in 4.48 seconds. Draft experts praise him for creating separation and making sudden direction changes. He is also an elusive player who can snatch balls away from defensive backs.

While there is room for improvement in his game, he will polish his technique with wide receivers coach and three-time NFL All-Pro Reggie Wayne.

Josh Downs can be a part of something special in Indianapolis

It’s been 17 years since the Indianapolis Colts won Super Bowl XLI. Unfortunately, they have recently struggled to catch up with their rivals. Indianapolis made the playoffs only twice in the last eight seasons.

The franchise hopes for a bright future with Josh Downs and Anthony Richardson in the fold. Richardson was the third quarterback selected in the 2023 draft and was a surprise choice over Will Levis.

The Colts believe the former Gator will be their long-term solution at quarterback after failed experiments with Wentz, Philip Rivers, and Matt Ryan.

Building a connection with Downs will help Richardson and the Colts succeed. Their improvement will also boost an Indianapolis offense with Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman, and Isaiah McKenzie.

