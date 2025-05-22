Colts S Cam Bynum makes thoughts known on facing Travis Hunter playing dual role

Travis Hunter has been turning heads ever since he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The 22-year-old is a dual threat on the field. He can play both offense and defense as a wide receiver and a cornerback. It seems like Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum cannot wait to mix it up with Hunter on the gridiron this season.

After spending four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the unrestricted free agent was signed by the Colts to a $60 million, four-year contract earlier this year.

Recently, in an interview with Kay Adams on the " Up & Adams Show," Bynum revealed that he has a lot of respect for Hunter and his unique style of play. He revealed that it's not easy for a player to succeed in both offense and defense.

"Just for me, the amount of time that I spend just learning the defense and learning a game plan throughout a week, and having to do that on offense and defense, you got to be a different type of player for that. And I know that, from what I've heard, that he's capable."

Bynum further added that he's excited to play against Hunter if he plays offense for the Jaguars, or just watch him on the field if he's playing as a DE:

"So it's going to be fun being able to go against a player like that when he's playing offense, be able to go against him, but also seeing him go on defense and be able to do what he can do there."

Bynum might get his wish on December 7 and 28 as the Colts are scheduled to face the Jaguars in Weeks 14 and 17 of the 2025 NFL season.

What is Travis Hunter's two-way style of play?

Travis Hunter made a name for himself by being able to play both ways. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is one of the most versatile players on the field as he can be used on the offensive as well as defensive teams.

As mentioned above, Hunter can play as a CB and a WR, making him a nightmare for the opposing team. The 22-year-old's two-way style has brought him success during his time playing for the University of Colorado.

As a WR, he scored 14 TDs, had 92 receptions for 1,152 yards. On the defensive side of things, he made 32 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions.

Travis Hunter is adamant about continuing his two-way style of play in the NFL with the Jaguars. Back in April, he even stated that if he's not allowed to play both ways, he would quit football altogether.

"It's never playing football again," Hunter told CBS Sports. "Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it." [H/T: ESPN]

It'll be interesting to see if Travis Hunter's signature style brings him success in the NFL.

