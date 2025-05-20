Camryn Bynum signed for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason after playing four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. However, the safety picked just one of his former teammates when asked about his flag football dream team for the 2028 LA Olympics.

Bynum appeared on the "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday and was asked to name three flag football players who would win the gold medal for Team USA.

“Lamar Jackson at quarterback, because nobody's catching him," Bynum said. "I'd say Tyreek Hill because the smallest players are the best flag football players in the world. I say, Justin Jefferson on offense.”

Jefferson played with Bynum for four seasons at Minnesota. The wideout has earned four Pro Bowl honors and was named as the Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Jackson with the No. 32 pick in 2018. He has been one of the best players in the league ever since and earned two MVP awards.

Hill, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the finest wideouts in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round in 2016, and he helped them win the Super Bowl in 2020. In the 2022 offseason, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. The WR is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time first-team All-Pro.

It will be interesting to see which players will represent Team USA for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

A look at Camryn Bynum's contract with the Indianapolis Colts

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum - Source: Getty

According to Spotrac, Camryn Bynum signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in March. The safety will receive $30 million in guaranteed money, which included an $18 million signing bonus. Bynum will earn a reported $15 million in annual average value.

Across four years with the Vikings, Bynum recorded 342 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 28 passes defended, eight interceptions and three forced fumbles.

