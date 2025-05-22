Colts star Jonathan Taylor honors late team owner Jim Irsay in Instagram post

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor posted a heartfelt message after Colts' owner Jim Irsay passed away on May 21.
The Colts announced Irsay passed away at age 65. He began his career as the GM of the Colts, a position he held when he was 24, as he was the youngest ever to be an NFL GM.
After his father died, Irsay became the youngest owner in the NFL at age 37 in 1997. After he passed away, Taylor posted a nice message on his Instagram story honoring his late owner.
Taylor was among several Colts players and former players to honor Irsay, as it was heartbreaking for them to lose him.
Taylor has spent his entire NFL career with the Colts, as he was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Indianapolis.
He's been one of the best running backs in the NFL, as he was the league's rushing yards leader and rushing touchdowns leader in 2021. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler.
Colts 'devastated' by Jim Irsay's death
Jim Irsay passed away at age 65 on Wednesday.
The Colts issued a statement announcing the passing, which caught many by surprise.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said in a statement released by the team. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."
Irsay had dealt with some health scares. In December of 2023, first responders found him unresponsive in his bedroom, and the Colts announced he was dealing with a severe respiratory illness.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also issued a heartfelt statement on the death of Colts' owner Irsay.
"We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today. Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
"He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts' players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. ... On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim's daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL."
Irsay is survived by his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. As well as his ex-wife and his daughters' mother, Meg Coyle; and 10 grandchildren.
