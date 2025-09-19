  • home icon
  Colts star Jonathan Taylor sends 2-word message to Caitlin Clark-less Fever after Stephanie White's team clinch WNBA semifinals berth

Colts star Jonathan Taylor sends 2-word message to Caitlin Clark-less Fever after Stephanie White's team clinch WNBA semifinals berth

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 18:33 GMT
Jonathan Taylor gave his approval of the Indiana Fever
Jonathan Taylor gave his approval of the Indiana Fever's win even if Caitlin Clark isn't playing. (Photos via Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is showing his support for another in-state team. The Indiana Fever of the WNBA defeated the Atlanta Dream 87-85 to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

On Wednesday night Jonathan Taylor expressed his excitement for the Indiana Fever's success in the postseason in a post on X.

"Dub secured @IndianaFever !! (praise emoji) (fire emoji)-Taylor wrote on X.
The sixth-seeded Fever will now face off against the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. The Fever are doing so without their star, Caitlin Clark who dealt with a multitude of injuries this season. Earlier this month, head coach Stephanie White confirmed that her team will have to find success without the former 2024 first overall draft pick.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, they are off to a 2-0 start this season as Daniel Jones leads the offense as the starting quarterback.

Jonathan Taylor's resurgence in passing game has made an impact on Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were not seen as contenders heading into the 2025 NFL season. Daniel Jones was named the starting quarterback of the Colts over former first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson. Whether the Colts offense could operate successfully under the former New York Giants quarterback was a big question mark heading into the season.

Jonathan Taylor has been an integral part of the Colts early success this season. The star running back has found a role in the passing game as well, which has added another dimension to the offense for Jones. Taylor told reporters after the Week 2 game that there isn't a specific plan when it comes to his role as a receiver.

“Sometimes it’s scheme. Sometimes, it's just however the game is going, what the coaches want to call, but at the end of the day, the overall goal is when your number is called, you got to make the play.”-Taylor told reporters after Sunday's win.

In two games this season, Jonathan Taylor has 43 carries for a total of 236 rushing yards. He also has five receptions for 77 receiving yards and a passing touchdown.

