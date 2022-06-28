Colts star sacrifices millions and bright career, devotes life to 'Gospel of Jesus Christ'

Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Lewis retired several weeks ago. It's not often an NFL player takes a several million dollar paycut to step into the church, but that's exactly what he's elected to do.

Willis almost wrote off the idea of a return to the NFL altogether. He said that he is devoting the remainder of his life to further the advancement of the Gospel of Christ:

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I thank all of my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life.I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you all for your support over the years.”

Head coach Frank Reich said in a statement that Willis has his respect and has his prayers going forward:

“We’re thankful and appreciative of Khari’s contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons. Khari’s character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays. I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him.”

Willis was selected with the No. 109 pick in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and became the team's starting strong safety halfway through his rookie year. He has amassed 219 tackles and four interceptions, while starting 33 of his 39 appearances.

The Colts could be one of the NFL's biggest risers in 2022

The Colts' quarterback carousel has settled on former Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan. Indianapolis recently had Philip Rivers for a year before Carson Wentz took over last season. Rivers retired after his lone season with the franchise and they then signed Wentz in the hope he could drive the team forward.

Though the Colts had a strong showing, they missed the playoffs by losing their last two fixtures and Wentz received a lot of negativity from fans and pundits alike. Wentz now plays for the Washington Commanders in what appears to be a make-or-break season for the quarterback.

Ryan comes with a great pedigree and has elevated Indianapolis' ceiling to AFC South contention. The Tennessee Titans have been a powerhouse in the South in recent years. However, due to Derrick Henry's recent injury issues, they may not be the same in 2022.

That's what Indianapolis are hoping anyway.

