Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is now trending on Twitter as he has failed to secure a trade away from the franchise as talks over a contract extension reached an impass.

Taylor wants a new contract, but the Colts don't want to pay him market value which led to a breakdown in talks and an eventual trade request. The Colts granted that request, but gave Taylor until Tuesday to make one happen.

However, the team wanted ridiculous returns for Taylor like Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, who were interesting in trading for the running back. This led to fans giving their thoughts on Taylor and the Colts' situation.

Fans aren't happy with how Jonathan Taylor has been treated by the Colts

Jonathan Taylor now remains on the Colts' roster for the 2023 season, but fans aren't happy with how he was treated.

One fan made a comparison to Barry Sanders' time with the Detroit Lions as Taylor liked a tweet that said he was being held hostage by the Colts.

WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE USED BELOW.

Other fans gave their thoughts on Taylor's situation.

Most fans are in agreement over Taylor's situation, and he will now have to play the 2023 season as a Colt.

Jonathan Taylor begins season on PUP List

Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys

Taylor will have a shortened NFL season this year as the Colts have placed him on the PUP list, ruling him out for the first month of the season. Reports state he is still dealing with an ankle injury, but there are those who think that it might be a cover as he simply doesn't want to play for Indianapolis anymore.

With rookie Anthony Richardson being named the starter, he would have ideally liked all the star players to be around him, but he will be without Jonathan Taylor for at least four games.

Many fans and media personalities aren't sure if this situation will get resolved as the running back market has crashed and there aren't any big contracts being handed out.

But if one back was going to get one, many thought it would be Taylor.

