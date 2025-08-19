  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Colts are trying to tank for Arch Manning": RGIII accuses Shane Steichen of jeopardizing Anthony Richardson's career after naming Daniel Jones as QB1

"Colts are trying to tank for Arch Manning": RGIII accuses Shane Steichen of jeopardizing Anthony Richardson's career after naming Daniel Jones as QB1

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 19, 2025 19:46 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Daniel Jones would be their starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. Jones was preferred over the younger Anthony Richardson, who had been the starter last year and in four games of 2023.

Ad

Reacting to the selection of Jones as the starter, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted the following on social media:

"I’m convinced that the Indianapolis Colts are trying to tank for Arch Manning."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniel Jones was drafted by the New York Giants as the sixth pick of the 2019 NFL draft. The successor to Giants legend Eli Manning, Jones could never be able to live up to the lofty expectations of being a Giants quarterback.

During his six seasons as the starting quarterback, he struggled with injuries. There were only two seasons in which he was fully healthy.

The first was 2022, when Jones took the team to the playoffs and got a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, the first Giants playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI. However, this would be the high point in Jones' career.

Ad

Since then, Jones has massively struggled.

His announcement as the starting quarterback for the Colts does not give the likes of RGIII much hope.

By going with Jones, the accusations of the Colts tanking this season in order to get a better QB next season are only going to increase if Jones performs as he did in New York.

Anthony Richardson's response to the Colts' decision to start Daniel Jones

The player who loses out in the Colts' decision to start Daniel Jones is fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson. After the decision, he told reporters:

Ad
"You have to respect the decision. They feel like he's a better fit for the team and the outcome of us winning. You have to respect it and keep working. It doesn't undermine any of the work I've put in. It doesn't say I haven't improved. I'm proud of the improvement I've made."

This decision could put Richardson's NFL career in jeopardy. Drafted by the Colts in 2023, Richardson's time in the NFL has been plagued by injuries and performance struggles.

All Richardson needed to do this offseason was beat a quarterback who has spent the last six years struggling. He couldn't do that, according to the coaching staff's choice, and it could leave his career and reputation in doubt.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications