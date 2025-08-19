"Colts are trying to tank for Arch Manning": RGIII accuses Shane Steichen of jeopardizing Anthony Richardson's career after naming Daniel Jones as QB1

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Daniel Jones would be their starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. Jones was preferred over the younger Anthony Richardson, who had been the starter last year and in four games of 2023.Reacting to the selection of Jones as the starter, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted the following on social media:&quot;I’m convinced that the Indianapolis Colts are trying to tank for Arch Manning.&quot;Daniel Jones was drafted by the New York Giants as the sixth pick of the 2019 NFL draft. The successor to Giants legend Eli Manning, Jones could never be able to live up to the lofty expectations of being a Giants quarterback.During his six seasons as the starting quarterback, he struggled with injuries. There were only two seasons in which he was fully healthy.The first was 2022, when Jones took the team to the playoffs and got a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, the first Giants playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI. However, this would be the high point in Jones' career.Since then, Jones has massively struggled.His announcement as the starting quarterback for the Colts does not give the likes of RGIII much hope. By going with Jones, the accusations of the Colts tanking this season in order to get a better QB next season are only going to increase if Jones performs as he did in New York.Anthony Richardson's response to the Colts' decision to start Daniel JonesThe player who loses out in the Colts' decision to start Daniel Jones is fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson. After the decision, he told reporters:&quot;You have to respect the decision. They feel like he's a better fit for the team and the outcome of us winning. You have to respect it and keep working. It doesn't undermine any of the work I've put in. It doesn't say I haven't improved. I'm proud of the improvement I've made.&quot;This decision could put Richardson's NFL career in jeopardy. Drafted by the Colts in 2023, Richardson's time in the NFL has been plagued by injuries and performance struggles.All Richardson needed to do this offseason was beat a quarterback who has spent the last six years struggling. He couldn't do that, according to the coaching staff's choice, and it could leave his career and reputation in doubt.